Clicks33
Strange Coincidence: Coronavirus and Fatima
Strange Coincidence: Coronavirus and Fatima Cristina Siccardi pointed out on Correspondenza Romana a strange coincidence. While the world is fighting the coronavirus, on February 20, the centenary …More
Strange Coincidence: Coronavirus and Fatima
Cristina Siccardi pointed out on Correspondenza Romana a strange coincidence. While the world is fighting the coronavirus, on February 20, the centenary of the death of Saint Jacinta Marto was celebrated, one of the seers of Fatima. She died at the age of ten because of the Spanish flue, the coronavirus of her time. Her brother Francisco had died ten months earlier also at the age of 10.
A Pandemia
Between 1918 and 1920, the virus of the Spanish flue infected about 500 million people, including some inhabitants of remote islands in the Pacific Ocean and the Arctic Ocean, causing the deaths of 50 to 100 million people, three to five percent of the world population at the time. It caused more victims than the 14th century Black Plague. Before Jacinta died she spent almost seven months in hospital.
Dramatic Words
Speaking about the people who are far away from God, the ten-year-old Jacinta exclaimed: “If they only knew that the acts of this earthly life have eternal value.” She said that this is the big problem of modern man, “He no longer knows what he is doing in this world, and thus searches hard for the meaning of things, without ever finding it.” Jacinta died completely alone in a Lisbon hospital.
Signs of Times
The centenary of Jacinta’s death coincides with a time when Mass is suspended in big parts of Italy, the country where the Vatican is located. Italy is among the countries most infected by the coronavirus. Lent begins with the quarantine of many. Never before as now, the Church keeps speaking about the signs of the times, and never before it was so unwilling to see and listen to them.
Cristina Siccardi pointed out on Correspondenza Romana a strange coincidence. While the world is fighting the coronavirus, on February 20, the centenary of the death of Saint Jacinta Marto was celebrated, one of the seers of Fatima. She died at the age of ten because of the Spanish flue, the coronavirus of her time. Her brother Francisco had died ten months earlier also at the age of 10.
A Pandemia
Between 1918 and 1920, the virus of the Spanish flue infected about 500 million people, including some inhabitants of remote islands in the Pacific Ocean and the Arctic Ocean, causing the deaths of 50 to 100 million people, three to five percent of the world population at the time. It caused more victims than the 14th century Black Plague. Before Jacinta died she spent almost seven months in hospital.
Dramatic Words
Speaking about the people who are far away from God, the ten-year-old Jacinta exclaimed: “If they only knew that the acts of this earthly life have eternal value.” She said that this is the big problem of modern man, “He no longer knows what he is doing in this world, and thus searches hard for the meaning of things, without ever finding it.” Jacinta died completely alone in a Lisbon hospital.
Signs of Times
The centenary of Jacinta’s death coincides with a time when Mass is suspended in big parts of Italy, the country where the Vatican is located. Italy is among the countries most infected by the coronavirus. Lent begins with the quarantine of many. Never before as now, the Church keeps speaking about the signs of the times, and never before it was so unwilling to see and listen to them.
The town of Coimbra (Portugal) having been visited by a violent pestilence, the nuns of St Clare offered their prayers in the following form, whereupon the contagion instantly ceased. This ancient holy prayer, left to the above-named monastery, has preserved many places from contagion where it is recited daily with confidence in God and the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary. It has …More
The town of Coimbra (Portugal) having been visited by a violent pestilence, the nuns of St Clare offered their prayers in the following form, whereupon the contagion instantly ceased. This ancient holy prayer, left to the above-named monastery, has preserved many places from contagion where it is recited daily with confidence in God and the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary. It has arrested this scourge in many places.
Stella Coeli
The Star of Heaven that nourished the Lord
drove away the plague of death which the first
parents of man brought into the world. May
this bright Star now vouchsafe to extinguish
that foul constellation whose battles have
slain the people with the wound of death.
O most pious Star of the Sea, preserve us from
pestilence; hear us, O Lady, for Thy Son honours
Thee by denying Thee nothing. Save us, O Jesus,
for whom Thy Virgin Mother supplicates Thee.
V: Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God.
R: That we may be made worthy of the promises
of Christ.
Let us pray
O God of mercy, God of pity, God of benign clemency,
Thou Who hast had compassion on the affliction of Thy
people, and hast said to the angel striking them, “Stop thy
hand;” for the love of this glorious Star, whose breasts
Thou didst sweetly drink as antidote for our crimes,
grant the assistance of Thy grace, that we may be safely freed
from all pestilence, and from unprovided death; and mercifully
save us from the gulf of eternal perdition: through Thee,
Lord Jesus Christ, King of Glory, who livest and reignest,
world without end. Amen.
Stella Coeli
The Star of Heaven that nourished the Lord
drove away the plague of death which the first
parents of man brought into the world. May
this bright Star now vouchsafe to extinguish
that foul constellation whose battles have
slain the people with the wound of death.
O most pious Star of the Sea, preserve us from
pestilence; hear us, O Lady, for Thy Son honours
Thee by denying Thee nothing. Save us, O Jesus,
for whom Thy Virgin Mother supplicates Thee.
V: Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God.
R: That we may be made worthy of the promises
of Christ.
Let us pray
O God of mercy, God of pity, God of benign clemency,
Thou Who hast had compassion on the affliction of Thy
people, and hast said to the angel striking them, “Stop thy
hand;” for the love of this glorious Star, whose breasts
Thou didst sweetly drink as antidote for our crimes,
grant the assistance of Thy grace, that we may be safely freed
from all pestilence, and from unprovided death; and mercifully
save us from the gulf of eternal perdition: through Thee,
Lord Jesus Christ, King of Glory, who livest and reignest,
world without end. Amen.