St. Stanislaus Kostka: The Deep End of Catholic “Reforms”

The Beginning of the End



Cardinal Raymond Burke was Saint Louis Archbishop when in December 2005 he excommunicated Father Marek Bozek and the parish's board members of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Saint Louis. The controversy started decades earlier over the question whether the bishop or lay trustees control the parish. Since 2005, the parish has been operating as an independent entity.



The Homosex Deep End



Now, the former parish has gone off the homsex deep end. The opening page of its website shows a parish group participating in a gay march, asking for “marriage equality,” “women priests” and “open communion.” They stress that they are - quote – “Catholic” but not Roman.



Liturgically Somewhat Traditional



The parish is presented as a group of “seekers, believers, doubters, and dreamers,” as well as “married, partnered, single, gay and straight.” They go on saying that “we are theologically progressive, liturgically somewhat traditional, and politically diverse.”



Deaconess and Asistant Priestess



Donna Nachefski is presented as – quote – “deacon” and Annie Cass Watson as an “assisting priest.” Watson is the wife of the pastor at Immanuel United Church of Christ where she is also listed under “ministries”.



Property Was Again Stumbling Block



Last August, nearly 60% of the 300 St. Stanislaus parishioners voted for joining the Episcopal Diocese of Missouri. But the deal failed because, again, the parish refused to give up its property. However, both parties will continue to collaborate.



The Pastor



Polish-born Pastor Marek Bozek was defrocked in 2009. He dresses anyway as a monsignor and says that he is now “free from the constraints” of canon law. So, he offers is services to those who otherwise – quote – “would not experience Catholic sacraments.” According to the parish webpage homosex couples, divorcees, spouses with mixed religious backgrounds “can experience the wedding of their dreams thanks to Fr. Marek's inclusive ministry.” Respective pictures a published on the parish webpage. Only a photo of a lesbian couple is so far lacking.