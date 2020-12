Francis’ Advisor Recycles His Communism

Una ecología integral

The outdated Brazilian liberation theologian and former priest Leonardo Boff believes of late that man is "the great threat to life."In his new book, Boff re-interprets the “option for the poor" which was trendy until the 1989 fall of Soviet Communism. Now, for him "the great poor" is the "earth" which is "the most violated, the most persecuted.”Thus, Boff moved from an outdated Communist theology to an outdated Communist environmentalism.Francis calls Boff “dear brother”. They correspond per mail and inspire each other