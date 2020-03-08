Burke Reveals Why He Didn't Issue the Promised "Formal Correction"

Asked by Edward Pentin why no group of cardinals challenges Francis, Cardinal Burke answered (NCRegister.com, March 7),
"Is there such a group?" He explained, "There are two or three or four cardinals who have spoken up.”
Burke confesses that “I’m trying to do my part" and observes that, in Church history, there was at least a group of three or more cardinals who would tell the Pope that something is wrong.
Gloria.tv learned from several retired Cardinals that Burke tried years ago to find other cardinals to form a group that would issue the "formal correction," announced in 2017, in response to Francis’ unanswered Dubia. But Burke couldn't find any companions. They wanted to remain "loyal" to Francis.
After the Cardinals Meisner and Caffarra died, also Brandmüller lost his courage refusing to go any further.
