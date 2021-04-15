Two pastors attained in Finland during worship Apr 11th, 2021 In Finland, the constitution guarantees freedom of religion to all. Also during the Corona period, it is allowed to gather for worship, … More

In Finland, the constitution guarantees freedom of religion to all. Also during the Corona period, it is allowed to gather for worship, although most churches have closed their doors. Espoo Home Church is a Baptist church. Our two pastor was attained during the service. Now they are free and we will worship again next Sunday.