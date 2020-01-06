Victory! Closed Church Must be Re-Opened – Vatican

St Michael and All Angels church in Conwy, north Wales, must remain open, the Vatican Congregation for the Clergy has ruled.The parishioners won an appeal against the closure of their church.A “last Mass” was celebrated in St Michael in February 2018 after Wrexham Bishop Peter Brignall announced its closure for a “lack of clergy”. But the parish hired a canon lawyer.St Michael’s is structurally sound, financially viable with a strong community.It remains to be seen whether Bishop Brignall will obey the decision. His first reaction seems to point to the contrary as, in a statement, he is not accepting it but hiding behind a myriad of commissions and councils.