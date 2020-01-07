Excellent Bishop Proclaims Year of St Joseph

Bishop Peter Joseph Jugis of Charlotte, North Carolina, declared 2020 as the diocesan “Year of St. Joseph.”
2020 marks the 150th anniversary of Pius IX proclaiming St. Joseph as the patron of the Universal Church.
The January 1 Mass at Charlotte cathedral was standing room only as the start of the special year was celebrated. It focusses on the effort to be holy, the bishop said. Details of the year are published on YearofStJoseph.org.
Jugis became Charlotte Bishop in 2003. Since then, the number of Catholics almost doubled. The number of priests grew from 96 to 114. Now wonder a decadent Vatican has little use for him.
