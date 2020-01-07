Belgian Cathedrals Turned Into Playhouses

Noël des Cathédrales

For the third time, the Belgian bishops allowed from December 21 to January 5 bombastic theatre performances in their cathedrals (video trailer below).The profanation is called(“Christmas of the Cathedrals”) and is presented as “a magical show” with light effects, theatre, dance, projections and amazing staging.Among this year’s performances are “The Christmas Watchmaker,“ “The Journey of the Magi,” and “The Christmas Bell Ringers”.For these events, cathedrals and other churches were used all over Belgium in Tournai, Brussels, Arlon, Lille, Namur, Liege and Mons.