Mercy and Parrhesia: Young Catholic Professor Fired

Maximiliano Loria, a young philosopher and professor at the University School of Theology in Mar del Plata diocese, Argentina, was fired.
The culprit for this misdeed is local bishop Gabriel Mestre who is known for his leftwing activism.
Mestre condemned Loria for having published Archbishop Viganó’s December letter on social-network.
Loria expressed no personal opinion about the letter, "My purpose was to stress that things are not going well in the Church.”
“I respect the Pope however, I cannot help but say that I find many of his gestures and words incomprehensible, for example, the fact that he allows a pagan idol to be worshipped within the walls of the Church,” Loria added.
Two hours after the publication, Mestre called the professor, claiming that the publication shows that he is not “loyal” to Francis’ “magisterium” and cannot continue teaching.
In April 2019 Mestre invited dissenting German Father Anselm Grün OSB to speak at the university.
AdelanteLaFe.com (January 6) calls Mestre’s behaviour “a masterpiece of hypocrisy.”
Picture: Gabriel Mestre
