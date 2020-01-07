BREAKING - EWTN News President Resigns

Dan Burke announced on SpritualDirection.com (January 7) “with some sorrow” that he resigns as the President and COO of EWTN News Inc.He was appointed to this post in August 2018. Before he served as executive director of the National Catholic Register newspaper before it was acquired by EWTN. He has served at EWTN since 2011.He was Jewish by birth, became a Southern Baptist, an Anglican and then joined the Catholic Church. As the president of EWTN News Burke was responsible for:"EWTN News Nightly with Lauren Ashburn""The World Over with Raymond Arroyo""EWTN Pro-Life Weekly""Force for Good"Washington, D.C. News Production groupNCRegister.comCatholicNewsAgency.comChurchPop.comACI GroupEWTN's Vatican BureauBurke explained that his resignation is “based upon a combination of the deep wounds in the Church, my own mortality with respect to the years I have remaining, and my assessment of where I can have the greatest impact on healing the Church.”In future, he will work for the Avila Foundation which he founded. It runs different projects for spiritual formation. Among the projects are the website SpiritualDirection.com or the Divine Intimacy Radio.