Patting Each Other On the Back: And the Winner Is...

The two winners of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Zayed Award for Human Fraternity were announced on Wednesday. They are:
• UN Secretary General António Guterres
• the French/Moroccan Latifah Ibn Ziaten, founder of the Imad Association for Youth and Peace.
Guterres, a Socialist and "practicing Catholic", said in 1995 as Portuguese prime minister and contrary to his party stance that "he did not like homosexuality" and that it was "something that bothered him." In 1998 he successfully opposed the introduction of abortion in Portugal. In his second term as a prime minister drug use homosex-unions were legalised.
Guterres presided the Socialist International from 1999 to 2005. He is a member of the European Council on Foreign Relations whose main donor is Soros, apart from Daimler, Microsoft, and NATO.
The Muslim mother Latifa Ibn Ziaten lost a son who was a French soldier during a terrorist attack. She promotes “secularism” and “interreligious dialogue,” and is promoted by Socialist and Jewish institutions in France.
The award will be presented by Francis and the Al-Azhar Imam during an online International Day of "Human Fraternity" (February 4) that is streamed by Vatican Media.
The award was inspired by Francis’ Abu Dhabi document and is named after the Abu Dhabi dictator Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (+2004). Its first recipients in 2019 were Francis and the Al-Azhar Imam.
