The Pope cannot abolish the True Mass. Session 7 Canon 13 of the Council of Trent condemns dogmatically the creation of any NEW rites of the Sacraments. Pope St. Pius V in Quo Primum also condemned anyone (including a future pope) of altering the Roman Missal. The Pope is to defend and teach the Faith, not invent a new one.