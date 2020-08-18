Troubles in Almería

Rome plans to name a coadjutor to Almería, Southern Spain, after having investigated local Bishop Adolfo González Montes, 73, in early 2019 because of financial problems.LaVozDeAlmeria.com (August 17) writes that the diocesan balance sheet for 2018 was perfectly even, however, the reality is different.Construction work at the Seminary and the Episcopal Palace, as well as failed investments have induced González to sell several properties below market price in order to keep the diocese financially afloat. More objects are up for sale.The fact that González didn’t make his usual personnel appointements in summer, seems to be an indication that major changes are imminent.