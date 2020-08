Male Transvestites: Francis Implies That Vatican II Theology Is Inimical of God

“God, who did not go to seminary or study theology, will repay you abundantly,” Francis wrote with his own hand to Carmelite Sister Mónica Astorga of Centenario, Argentina, who has a weakness for male transvestites and confirms them in their vice.Francis words imply that Vatican II seminaries and theologians teach what is inimical to God - which is true in most cases.According to VidaNuevaDigital.com (August 17), Francis promised sister to pray for “you and your girls” - implying that Sister Mónica also has "daughters" which could not be verified immediately, however, her transvestites appear to be homosexual prostitutes and drug-addicts who for their business dress like women.This is not the first time that Francis got excited about Sister Mónica's transvestites