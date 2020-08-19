Megalomania? Abu Dhabi Text MOST IMPORTANT Humanitarian Document In History - Francis

Francis met the Egyptian judge Mohamed Abdel-Salam, the secretary-general of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, on July 31 to discuss the implementation of the Abu Dhabi declaration.After that, the Committee wrote on Twitter.com that Francis expressed his full support for the Committee’s work. The members of the Committee include Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, President of the Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue, and Monsignor Yoannis Lahzi Gaid, Francis' former personal secretary.The Committee added on Twitter.com (August 2) that Francis identified his own Abu Dhabi declaration - which falsely claims that God wills all religions - as “the most important humanitarian document in modern history.”