Francis Calls Own Action "Blasphemy," Cardinal Napier Defends Francis Slapping of Chinese Woman

In his January 1 homily, the day after he famously slapped a Chinese lady, Francis uttered the following nonsense, “Every form of violence inflicted upon a woman is a blasphemy [!] against God, who was born of a woman.”EWTN’s journalist Raymond Arroyo quoted the sentence on Twitter. An irate Durban Cardinal Wilfrid Napier, South Africa, slammed not only Arroyo but EWTN as a whole,“The constant negativity towards Pope Francis is one of the reasons why I’ve stopped listening to EWTN radio or following them on Twitter!”However, in this case, even the anti-Church and pro-Francis CNN got the point, “Pope Francis has used his New Year message to denounce violence against women, hours after slapping a woman's hand to free himself from her grip.”Napier made a fool out of himself by comparing Francis’ violent outburst with the old-rite confirmation,“Isn’t it amazing how quickly we’ve forgotten that Bishops used to slapped the Confirmation Candidates during the Rite as a sign that they were being strengthened to stand up for their Faith as Soldiers of Christ?”