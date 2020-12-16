Oldest Baby of the World: Molly Was Born When She was 27

Molly was conceived and frozen in October 1992, her future adoption mother Tina was then one year old.Tina and Ben Gibson, 36, struggled with infertility and had Molly implanted in February 2020. She was born in October.Molly was provided through the National Embryo Donation Center (NEDC), a Baptist non-profit in Knoxville, that stores “donated” frozen embryos from in-vitro fertilisation. There are presently around one million frozen unborn babies in the US.The NEDC was founded in 2003, performed since then more than 1,000 pre-birth adoptions, and now conducts around 200 transfers each year. It has received over $3,9 million in federal funding.The NEDC firmly believes in the sanctity of life beginning at conception and recognizes marriage as a sacred union between man and woman as defined by Holy Scripture.