Anti-Catholic Wave in France: Fire in Oldest Monastery of the West

A fire broke out in the Benedictine Abbey of Saint Martin in Ligugé, Poitiers, founded by Saint Martin of Tours (+397), on July 20, shortly before midnight.A building used as a laundry room went up in smoke. The fire was of criminal origin. One person was arrested. Oligarch media ignored the incident.In France, the deliberate destruction of Catholic churches is not considered “racism” or “anti-religious.” Medias-Presse.info speaks of an “anti-Catholic wave in France” writing that it’s becoming a fashion in France to burn down Catholic places of worship.Ligugé is the oldest still functioning monastery in the Occident.