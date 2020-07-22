Germany: Pastor Replaces Holy Communion with Eating Bread in the Pews

After Masses resumed in June, Father Stefan Wissel, the parish-priest of Barbing near Regensburg, has replaced Holy Communion with eating bread at communion.
Regensburg Diocese is headed by conservative" Bishop Rudolf Voderholzer.
Wissel told his parishioners in the June parish-letter that he is banning communion on the tongue. Instead, he instructed them to pick up a "host (not consecrated),” placed at the entrance and "wrapped in food foil," to take it with them to the pews, and to consume it instead of Holy Communion.
Members of the parish explained to Gloria.tv that after "Behold the Lamb of God," the faithful were required to unpack the unconsecrated host.
Father Wissel is a radical follower of the coronavirus rubrics. Last Sunday, he celebrated Mass partly behind a mask. He permanently wore blue gloves, which he even disinfected from time to time (video sequence below).
#newsMelahotoxv
Clicks110
- Report
Social networks