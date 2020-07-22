Italian Priest Performs Civil Gay Pseudo Marriage - And the Bishop?

Father Emanuel Moscatelli performed a civil same-sex pseudo-marriage for two women in the town hall of Sant’Oreste, Italy, on July 11.Civita Castellana Bishop Romano Rossi announced on July 20 - the day AdnKronos.com reported the scandal - that Moscatelli had resigned as parish priest and will not return to ministry for a year. However, this step seems not related to the pseudo-marriage incident.The bishop rebuked Moscatelli only for having acted in a public function as a delegate of the town’s mayor, Valentina Pina - which is forbidden for priest - not for participating the scandal marriage.For the ceremony, Moscatelli wore no liturgical vestments but the sash used by Italian mayors.