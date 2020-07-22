Deacon Nick Donnelly’s new book ‘A Catholic Survival Guide For Times of Emergency’

This short book was written during the COVID-19 pandemic when churches were closed in response to rising infections and deaths around the world.
One thing we have learnt from this crisis is that life-changing emergencies can hit at any time. During times of personal, family or national emergency it may not be possible to have recourse to the sacraments or the assistance of clergy at the very moment you desperately need them. Understandably, this can cause great distress and anxiety.
Thankfully, God in His providence has provided traditional devotions, approved by the Church, that give you access to His forgiveness and grace, the assistance of His saints, and guidance from the doctrinal wisdom of His Church. A Catholic Survival Guide for Times of Emergency will help you know what to do:
when deprived of Confession or Holy Communion;
when suffering life-threatening situations without a priest;
when preparing for God’s Judgement on your own;
when a family member is dying or has died on their own;
when grieving without the assistance of a priest.
This book will also provide you with Sacred Scripture for times of emergency, traditional prayers for times of national emergency, and guidance about when and how to perform an emergency baptism.
Endorsements
Written in Deacon Nick Donnelly's inimitable clear style, this informative and invaluable book offers the faithful vital catechetical help so that they may draw on the graces and rich wisdom of the Faith during these times of challenge and emergency. I expect both laity and clergy will find this book profoundly helpful and encouraging.
Edward Pentin, Catholic journalist and author of The Next Pope: The Leading Cardinal Candidates.
This practical and devotional guide is essential reading for Catholics facing the emergencies that life brings and is particularly relevant for times of pandemic. Deacon Nick Donnelly clearly outlines how God in His providence never abandons His people. Drawing on sacred doctrine and traditional devotions of the Church, he guides the reader to the strength and consolation God offers us in difficult times. Definitely a book to keep ready to hand.
Rorate Caeli, An International Traditional Catholic Web Log
This timely book addresses a widespread spiritual need, assisting us reliably and practically in developing a rich doctrinal spirituality in the face of our isolation from many of the usual sacramental supports. Deacon Donnelly shows how the practice of traditional devotions is a perfect way to enter more deeply into doctrinal truths and into a sharing in Christ's life.
Petroc Willey, Professor of Theology, Franciscan University of Steubenville
About the Author
Deacon Nick Donnelly is a permanent deacon of the Diocese of Lancaster. He has served as a diocesan advisor on pastoral renewal, a diocesan consultant in adult formation, and has written catechetical programs for various dioceses. He was a co-founder of the School of the Annunciation, England. He is the author of over seventeen books for the Catholic Truth Society, has worked for EWTN GB, and has written for Church Militant, National Catholic Register, LifeSite News, Catholic Voice Ireland, and the traditional blog Rorate Caeli. He runs the popular twitter site, @protectthefaith
