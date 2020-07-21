Swiss Former Vicar General Appeared Naked On Gay Dating Site

Father Alain Chardonnens, 46, a former vicar general of Fribourg Diocese, Switzerland, published unter the user-name Solinas face images and naked photos on the gay dating site PlanetRomeo.com.A parish-priest in Geneva, Chardonnens was slated to become the rector of Fribourg Cathedral in September where he would have replaced Father Paul Frochaux who resigned earlier this year for alleged homosexual abuses.Chardonnens is considered a “conservative”, he is a supporter of John Paul II, and chaplain of the conservative Scouts d’Europe. In June 2018 he organised a Mass with Francis who came to Geneva for twelve hours in order to visit the Ecumenical Council of Churches.In front of Illustre.ch, Chardonnens admitted that he had engaged in homosexual relations before entering priestly formation. However, he registered only recently with PlanetRomeo due to the “coronavirus quarantine,” or the “Geneva context,” as he explained.He told Illustre.ch that he had consulted a psychotherapist, but this didn’t immediately help him. Now, Fribourg Bishop Charles Morerod has proposed Chardonnens to go on retreat with a psychological accompaniment.Morerod told Illustre.ch that "I continue to believe that the gift of one's own life for the love of God is possible and worthwhile."