Clicks50

January 1, 2020, don Reto Nay born on the Solemnity, Mother of God

Irapuato
3
January 1, 2020: HAPPY BIRTHDAY, don Reto Nay!
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Don Reto Nay
Thank you very much. A blessed and happy New Year to you too.
  • Report
Irapuato likes this.
Irapuato
Thank YOU, Father... Yes, may the Blessed Virgin Mary accompany you in 2020
  • Report
Irapuato
Don Reto Nay Happy Birthday, Father...
  • Report
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up