Clicks
50
January 1, 2020, don Reto Nay born on the Solemnity, Mother of God
Irapuato
3
3 hours ago
January 1, 2020: HAPPY BIRTHDAY, don Reto Nay!
Don Reto Nay
2 hours ago
Thank you very much. A blessed and happy New Year to you too.
Irapuato
likes this.
2 hours ago
Irapuato
2 hours ago
Thank YOU, Father...
Yes, may the Blessed Virgin Mary accompany you in 2020
Irapuato
3 hours ago
Don Reto Nay
Happy Birthday, Father...
