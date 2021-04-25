Latin America Starts Its "Synodal Path"

The Conference of Latin American bishops (LatAm) has launched earlier in April a “Listening Process” (April to July) involving clergy and laity in 46 countries to discern a joint pastoral plan.It is the first “Ecclesial Assembly” on a continental level. A so called “listening process” will be its first stage. It consists mostly in online meetings whose generally low efficacy is known.The second stage will be a meeting in Mexico City in November which will likely be cancelled due to Covid-19. Those who potentially gather in November should then take future steps regarding the different countries.Similar “synodal” processes are ongoing or planned in Germany, Australia, Italy, and Ireland.