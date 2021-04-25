Archbishop Compares Homosex Pseudo-Marriages To Bestiality

“identify as 6’ 4”

Denver Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila has explained at “Converging Roads," a Catholic healthcare conference, that marriage without procreation can be used to justify bestiality.According to ColoradoTimesRecorder.com (April 19), Aquila said that "once you remove children from the equation you can justify anything, so you get the polyamorous, you get polygamy, you can have your pet dog as your spouse, and it’s insane.”Aquila who is very small, elicited chuckles from the audience when he said that he can[1,9m] but, nevertheless, still have troubles putting luggage in the overhead bins of an airplane.The Archbishop is an outspoken voice against the homosexual vice. He admitted in January 2019 that “active homosexuality in the priesthood” is a contributing factor for clerical homosexual abuse and supported healing of homosexuals.