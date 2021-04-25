Francis: First Eucharist After 14 Months

Francis ordained on April 25 for the Roman diocese nine deacons to the priesthood.
He presided the Eucharist at the main altar of St Peter’s which he used last time on 2 February 2020. St Peter's was filled with over 1000 faithful.
In his homily, Francis returned to one of his pet subjects: gossiping - as if this were the most urgent issue to deal with during an ordination mass.
“Never speak ill of a brother priest. If you have something against another priest, be men. You wear trousers don’t you?"
However, priests should not wear trousers but a cassock. Francis is famous for attacking priests and for firing them behind their back.
After Mass, Francis told the newly ordained priests to remove their masks and then kissed their consecrated hands (video below).
Homily this morning: “Priests don’t drop out of the sky. They come from families. Every priest is someone’s son or daughter.”