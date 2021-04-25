Hell Brakes Loose Before Old Latin Mass (Video)

Police stormed the PiusX Church in Athlone, Central Ireland, a shocking video, published by Irishpatriots.com on April 25, reveals.The Mass had not yet begun but the faithful had already gathered. One of them told the intruders that "this is a house of God," and asked for the name of one of the policemen.“Are we back in the Penal Times?” - he added observing that police didn't storm the mosque in Dublin. Under the present Irish Covid-19 regime, Holy Masses are banned and considered "criminal offences." Worldwide, not a single "Covid cluster" has ever been detected in a church.