Müller: German Bishops “Don’t Realise How Limited They Are”

Even atheists suddenly consider Francis’ political initiatives “almost as a word of God, which nobody may contradict“ even if they do not stand up to rational examination, Cardinal Müller told ValeursActuelles.com (November 14).
Müller explains that the Francis’ authority doesn’t extend to political and ideological programmes. The bishops’ total Covid-19 ban of the sacraments is “irresponsible” for Müller, “There is no absolute security in this world against illness.”
The German bishops with their “German model” are for him “arrogant.” They “don’t realise how limited they are” and “to what extent they have moved away from being Catholic.”
Christ doesn’t cede his sovereignty to the ideologists of a nation, and the Church “isn’t renewed by conformity to the spirit of the world.”
Picture: Gerhard Ludwig Müller, © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsNbvzaydlix
