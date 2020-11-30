Investing in the Cows of the Nuns

32 Cistercian nuns of Our Lady of Boulaur, near Toulouse, France, have embarked on building a 21st century Cistercian barn.
The average age of the sisters is in the mid-forties. The project aims to develop their agricultural activity on a large scale by building a cowshed, processing workshops, and enlarging their shop.
The sisters give a possibility to participate in their startup through CredoLending an investment offer which provides for the opportunity to combine sense & profitability.
#newsGtzzrbvvvx
Clicks25
- Report
Social networks