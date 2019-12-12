Francis Angry at Italian Bishops

Francis is annoyed about the resistance of Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, 78, the president of the Italian Bishops, against organising an Italian Synod which Francis desires.Outwardly, the Italian Bishops are subservient to Francis, and the mediocre Bassetti is Francis’ creation.However, on December 6, talking to the Jesuits of the magazine “Aggiornamenti Sociali,” Francis lashed out at them.He referred to some writing of the leftwing Jesuit Bartolomeo Sorge “that made tremble, I do not say Italian politics, but certainly at least the Italian Church.”Nobody understood what Francis meant until his spindoctor, Father Antonio Spadaro, tweeted that he referred to an article of Sorge that pushes for an Italian Synod.Sandro Magister (December 11) writes that as a result Bassetti’s presidency is now in danger, and that the leftwing Bologna Cardinal Matteo Zuppi could replace him.