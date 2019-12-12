Cardinal Müller: German Pro-Homosex Bishops "not normal"

Cardinal Gerhard Müller criticised an unanimous declaration of German bishops that homosexuality is "normal."
According to Müller, "normal" would be if bishops were faithful to their promise of consecration and “would not teach anything that has not been handed down."
He told Die-Tagespost.de (11 December) that the bishops reject like a mantra a “discrimination" of homosexuals without dealing with the question what "discrimination" is, which criteria apply to "discrimination" and its "being felt," and who has the right to define "discrimination” to the point of attaching to it legal consequences.
The cardinal stressed that the German bishops failed to understand that times have changed, because it is today's critics of homosexuality who suffer discrimination and who are vilified as "criminal preachers of hatred," "homophobes" and "Pharisees".
Picture: Reinhard Marx, Gerhard Müller, © Mazur, CC BY-SA, #newsWbtgwfobwi
