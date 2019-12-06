German Bishops: Adultery "No Sin"; Homosexuality "Normal", "Unchangeable"

During a consultation on "human sexuality," which was part of their "Synodal Way," a group of German bishops discussed on Thursday whether the ban on homosexual fornication and contraception was still “up to date."
The bishops Koch (Berlin), Bode (Osnabrück), Ipolt (Görlitz), Kohlgraf (Mainz) as well as several auxiliary bishops took part in the meeting.
According to a 5 December press release, the so-called bishops concluded that homosexuality was one of the "normal forms of sexual predisposition" and that homosexuality is "not changeable" through socialisation, "nor does it have to be changed."
With reference to Amoris Laetitia, they claimed that sexual relations of divorced remarried couples were no longer to be flatly considered as grave sins.
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-SA, #newsGgoguszwkq
Clicks281
- Report
Social networks
THE FALSE church. SAME PRINCIPLES OF THE JESUITS.