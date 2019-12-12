Pachamama: For Cardinal Ouellet It Is “Exaggeration” To Speak Of Idolatry

The Pachamama idols at the Amazon Synod “did not bother me,” Cardinal Marc Ouellet, the prefect of the Congregation of Bishops, told http://VidaNuevaDigital.com/ (December 5).
Ouellet is a confused neoconservative who owes his career to John Paul II. He admitted that he does not understand the meaning of the statues in Amazonian culture. Nevertheless, he called it an “exaggeration” to speak of “idol worship.”
Ouellet adds that he voted at the Amazon Synod against abolishing celibacy and that he was “disappointed” that the Synod voted for it.
Picture: Marc Ouellet, © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsGxxiecqvbs
