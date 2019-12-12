Two Reasons Why Francis Discharged Cardinal Filoni

Cardinal Fernando Filoni, 73, was ousted as Prefect of the important Congregation for the Evangelisation of Peoples although his second five-year term was confirmed until May 2021 and he was a good administrator.
MarcoTosatti.com (December 11) recalls that Filoni didn't leave his post as Nuncio in Iraq (2001 bis 2006) during the 2003 US aggression, when most ambassadors ran way.
Filoni also confronted the anti-Catholic Bishop Erwin Kräutler at the Amazon Synod. His new role as Grand Master of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem is a booby prize.
Tosatti sees two reasons for Filoni’s deposition. He is a man of character who dared to confront Francis. According to Tosatti, Francis was often in a bad mood after audiences with Filoni. This would be a sufficient reason to kick Filoni out, considering Francis "despotic personality" (Tosatti).
As a second reason, Francis wanted to promote Filoni’s successor, pro-gay Crybaby Cardinal Tagle who was a loser in Manila and will be a loser in Rome.
Picture: Fernando Filoni, © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsAwlsnzgrcr
Clicks87
- Report
Social networks