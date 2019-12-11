Why Francis Got Rid of Cardinal Filoni

Cardinal Fernando Filoni's replacement as the Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelisation of Peoples may have personal reasons, Sandro Magister writes on Settimo Cielo (December 11).
Filony was “brusquely” removed from his position, as Magister puts it. He attributes Francis’ “lack of esteem” for Filoni to the cardinal’s proximity to the Neocatechumenal Way, “a movement to which the Pope is visibly allergic.”
Further, Francis may have disliked reservations expressed by Filoni in two interviews with L’Osservatore Romano and with VaticanNews.va concerning Francis’ secret September 2018 deals with China.
Picture: Fernando Filoni, © Yunlin County Government, CC BY-SA, #newsJmdntvucga
Clicks238
- Report
Social networks