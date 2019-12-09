Cardinal Tagle: Failed Evangeliser, Hostile To Old Latin Mass, Promoter of Feel-Good Events

“How can Tagle evangelise the world if he can't even evangelise Manila properly?”, Ivan Pulanco, a medical student, asks on Twitter.
Francis appointed Tagle on December 8 as the Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelisation of Peoples.
A Manila diocesan, Pulanco observes that Tagle, as the Manila Archbishop did "very little" to counter the rise of sects, cults and secularism. Plus, "He was very hostile to the Traditional Latin Mass.”
Pulanco calls Tagle's evangelisation conferences "feel good talks" with celebrities, singing and token minorities, but they had nothing to do with Catechism techniques and apologetics.
