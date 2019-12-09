Catholic School Allegedly Expels Over Twenty Students for Homosexual Fornication

Bishop Nwedo Memorial Boys’ High School, in Umuahia, Nigeria, expelled over twenty students for practicing homosexuality, according to unconfirmed media reports.The school authorities organised a prayer session following reported cases of homosexual practices in the school. The school managers urged students who had indulged in homosexual acts to confess or they would suffer calamities.According to NewsGhana.com.gh (December 8) punishing students for homosexual fornication does not align with the position of Pope Francis “who has noted that homosexual tendencies ‘are not a sin’.”