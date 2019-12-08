Clicks219
Pope Francis Appoints Cardinal Tagle To Head Vatican Congregation

Pro-gay Manila Cardinal Luis Tagle, 62, Philippines is the new Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.

Francis’ appointment was announced on Sunday.

The current Prefect, Cardinal Fernando Filoni, 73, assumes the post of Grand Master of the Order of the Holy Sepulcher.

The video below shows Tagle dancing in his red cassock and rocking almost like a woman during the Youth Synod 2018.

Ultraviolet
The thought of a "Pope Tagle" is terrifying. Consistently the craziest liturgical abuses happen in the Phillippines. Pope Pachamama won't have anything on this guy.
Seidenspinner
This is a significant appointment, considering the power Cardinal Tagle will have in the mega-department for Evangelization, when Pope Francis’ reforms of the Curia are eventually implemented with the promulgation of Praedicate Evangelium.
De Profundis
Is it just me, or is the quality of our clergy at the highest levels really plummeting?
Tesa
Tagle is being groomed to become Francis II.
DEFENSA DE LA FE
DEFENSA DE LA FE
johnandannette
No surprise. He is on "Team Francis". Next Pope? God forbid.
