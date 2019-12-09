Cardinal Burkes States That „Demonic Force" Entered Saint Peter’s

A "demonic force" entered St. Peter's Basilica during the Amazon Synod Cardinal Raymond Burke told TvLibertes.com (December 8) referring to the Pachamama cult promoted by Francis.
Burke asked to do penance and pray in reparation for this scandal which he called “very serious.”
He endorses an initiative of LeBlogDeJeanneSmits.blogspot.com asking to say the rosary and a prayer of reparation in that intention on December 12, the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Picture: Raymond Burke, © Joseph Shaw, CC BY-NC, #newsWtfzpvctmi
