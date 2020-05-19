Priest Thanks Demons For "Voodoo Help"

Father Davide Rota, 70, thanked God and the demons for his recovery from the coronavirus in his weekly column on EcoDiBergamo.it (May 10).
Rota was taken to the hospital with a coronavirus infection on February 29. He runs the Patronato San Vincenzo, a relief organisation of Bergamo Diocese, Italy.
In his column, he expresses his gratefulness to an "unknown African shaman” who practiced a Voodoo ritual for the sake his health: "You never know."
The ritual was organised and paid for by African residents of the San Vincenzo house in Bergamo.
Picture: © Dominik Schwarz, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsDkkrvqjzlz
Clicks21
- Report
Social networks