John Paul II Was “Certainly a Mystic”

One could see that John Paul II (+2005) was a “mystic” from how he presided the Eucharist, Vittorio Messori the publisher of John Paul II's 1994 book interview, told LaFedeQuotidiana.it (May 18).The Novus Ordo is not very "mystic," because it forces the priest to preside an assembly, rather than to dive into the mystery.Nevertheless, John Paul II was “enraptured” while presiding the Eucharist, Messori claims.Then Vatican speaker Joaquín Navarro Valls told Messori about John Paul II, “that sometimes, after praying, he would fall into ecstasy, and then it was necessary to carry him by his feet from the chapel to his bed."