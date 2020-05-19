First Computer Communion Worldwide

Ten children in Lusk, Ireland, made their May 16 First Communion in front of computer screens, reports Rte.ie.The crackpot idea was masterminded by Father George Begley, the parish priest of St. MacCullins.The children spoke prayers at home into a camera and sent the videos to the priest who played them during a live-streamed Mass.The hosts were consecrated previously, and picked up by the parents who served them to their children during the stream. At least the gifts the children received for the day, were real.