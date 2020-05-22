The New Episcopal Vicar Is a Woman

As of August 1, Bishop Charles Morerod of Fribourg, Switzerland, appointed Marianne Pohl-Henzen as the “Episcopal Vicar" for the diocesan region of Deutschfreiburg.Morerod’s press release bears the title: "Marianne Pohl-Henzen takes over the leadership of the German-speaking part of the diocese." She is the successor of Episcopal Vicar Pascal Marquard.Due to her position as de facto Episcopal Vicar, Pohl-Henzen becomes a member of the Episcopal Council.A married mother of three and grandmother of four, she will hold the executive power of the Bishop in his area. Thus, the priests are subordinate to her.Bishop Morerod used to teach as a Dominican at the Roman Angelicum, where he was considered a "conservative." Since October 2009, he participated as deputy head of the Roman theologian delegation in talks with representatives of the Society of St. Pius X.(Video: Bishop Morerod at the Ice Bucket Challenge)