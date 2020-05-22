Müller: Health Is "Not The Only Value”

Cardinal Gerhard Müller supported Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò's May 7 coronavirus appeal also to help Viganò overcome his isolation and the tensions between him and the Vatican, and to facilitate a reconciliation, Müller told EWTN.com (May 21, below).He criticised the closure of churches during the coronavirus-crisis while other institutions like supermarkets remained open, “Security of life is not the only value. We also have spiritual values,” he explained.Müller stressed that, apart from the coronavirus, there are other dangers for life which, nevertheless, do not allow people to simply sit at home.