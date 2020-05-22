Francis Calls During Eucharist - And Phone Comes First (Video)

Jalostotitlán Father Miguel Domínguez, Jalisco, Mexico, was reading the gospel during a Eucharist when his mobile phone rang.Instead of switching it off, he accepted the call immediately, nodded to the congregation, disappeared into the sacristy, and transmitted the phone-call via the microphone to everybody.It turned out that he was talking to "Francis," reports VidaNuevadigital.com (May 21). The incident was recorded.Shortly after, he returned, asked for applause for Francis, and continued reading the Gospel. Mexican media call Domínguez a friend of Francis.In a serious Catholic Mass, a priest would obviously not have answered the phone, because there Christ comes first, not a phone.