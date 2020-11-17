Covid-19 Hits Padre Pio’s Convent

All public Masses have been cancelled at the Sanctuary of San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy, where Padre Pio lived from 1916 until his death in 1968.The reason: Except for three friars, the whole community is infected with Covid-19. Many of the friars show [some] symptoms.The Masses in the sanctuary will be celebrated behind closed doors and transmitted over Padre Pio TV. The church remains open for private prayer.In 1918, Padre Pio and other friars fell ill with the Spanish flue.