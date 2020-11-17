Nobel Prize Winner: Francis Will Be a Fleeting Experience

Francis is a "Peronist" who "favours the extreme left,” Mario Vargas Llosa, the Peruvian 2010 Nobel Prize in Literature winner, told LaStampa.it (November 17).He added that many think this way about Francis. Llosa observes that the Church doesn't have any longer the influence she once had. Therefore, “I do not believe that this Pope will have much influence.”For Llosa "the experience of a Peronist Pope will be fleeting, and after that, the Church will recover its true conservative tradition.”