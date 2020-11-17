Vatican Police Seizes Kilos of Gold and Silver Coins

Italian Financial Police and Vatican Gendarmerie seized kilos of gold and silver coins, medallions and thousands of euros in cash during a nocturnal raid in a home in Borgo Sardellino, Italy.
According to IlMessaggero.it (November 17), the home belongs to the father of Fabrizio Tirabassi, 55, who worked for decades in the economical section of the Vatican’s Secretary of State.
Tirabassi was fired in May and is now among the suspects in the Vatican’s most recent financial scandal.
Picture: © Dragan Milicevic, CC BY-NC, #newsNbgpzjenvp
Clicks34
- Report
Social networks