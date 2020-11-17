Opus Dei Recycles Archbishop Georg Gänswein

27 Opus Dei deacons will be ordained in Rome on November 21, OpusDei.org writes.They hail [allegedly] from Austria, Brazil, Canada, Ivory Coast, Germany, Japan, England, Kenya, Lithuania, Mexico, Nigeria, Peru, Slovakia and Spain. However, 19 of them have Spanish names.The ceremony will be conducted by Archbishop Georg Gänswein, the private secretary of Benedict XVI and suspended Prefect of the Pontifical Household, and takes places in the Collegio Romano della Santa Croce, the Opus Dei seminary in Rome.Because of Covid-19, only the inhabitants of the seminary will participate.