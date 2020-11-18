Clicks26
British Covid-19 Curfew – Except for Assisted Suicide

For British Health Minister Matt Hancock, going abroad for assisted suicide is a valid reason to leave the UK during the Covid-19 curfew.

The British Suicide Act 1961 forbids helping or encouraging others to die. The question was brought up by “Conservative” MP Andrew Mitchell who presented the case of a woman, 45, with breast cancer who anticipated her suicide in Switzerland for fear that the curfew would prevent it.

The Swiss authorities graciously dispensed her from Covid-19 quarantine before she entered the death clinic. Since November 5, Brits cannot leave home without a reasonable excuse.

Picture: Matt Hancock,

